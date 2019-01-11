Ryan Mayer

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly decided to make a change in their coaching staff following a disappointing playoff exit in the Wild Card round last weekend. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that the team has decided to promote Greg Roman to the role of offensive coordinator while offering Marty Morninwheg another position on the staff as part of the shakeup.

The Ravens are making a change at offensive coordinator. Greg Roman will be the offensive coordinator going forward as part of a potential re-organization of the Ravens' offensive coaching staff. John Harbaugh confirmed the change. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 11, 2019

Roman, 46, was an assistant head coach with the team this past season, while also serving on the offensive staff as tight ends coach. He previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Bills from 2015-16 and the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14.

For Morninwheg, it’s been reported that he could have a role similar to the one Roman filled with the team last season when he was the run-game coordinator. Since Roman has had more success designing running games in the past, Morninwheg could become a passing-game coordinator for the team. Or, it’s possible that he could look for another OC job for 2019.

In his time with the Bills and 49ers, Roman worked with Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor to design offenses around their abilities. His offenses in both places were very good at not turning the ball over (never finished worse than 11th in giveaways) and running the ball (Top 10 in both attempts and yards in every season), but they struggled passing the ball ranking near the bottom of the league in attempts, yards and passing touchdowns.

That said, head coach John Harbaugh was said to be “very complimentary” with the way his staff handled the re-shaping of the offense for Lamar Jackson and now Roman will have a full offseason to implement a scheme suited to Jackson’s skill set.

Judging by some of the replies to Zrebiec’s tweet, a lot of fans are happy with the move.

Roman is the right move. He's not perfect by any means but he did well masking the issues with both Kaep and Tyrod in his tenures in SF and BUF, respectively. Good fit for Lamar. — 410. (@FourOneOhhh) January 11, 2019