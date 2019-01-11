BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is gearing up for a blast of winter weather, and with the hours ticking down until the snow starts falling, road crews say the streets are ready for the wave of winter.

The area is waiting on the snow- but the road crews are not. They have already treating streets and highways and getting plows ready to launch into clean-up, including the distinct white lines going down on state highways.

TIMELINE: When Can You Expect Snow In Maryland This Weekend?

Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar says they are also launching a new app, called “Storm” for short, so you can track as crews pre-treat roads and then plow.

“It’s always best to stay behind a snow plow, because untreated roadways are ahead of them,” Gischlar said. “Treated roadways are behind them, and by using this storm app, if you have to go out, with any kind of salt or plowing operation,”

That being said, they ask that drivers do not follow those trucks or crew too closely. They advise a couple hundred feet of space between is ideal, and they recommend that you slow down in general when the snow starts.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook