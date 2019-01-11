Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Two crashes closed both directions of Martin Boulevard on Friday, one involving a Baltimore County police and a Baltimore County Public school bus.
Crews are on the scene of that crash involving a Baltimore County police vehicle and a Baltimore County Public school bus with seven people on board.
The crash occurred on Martin Blvd in Essex.
EMS crews are evaluating.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the officer-involved crash.
The officer in the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
This story is developing.