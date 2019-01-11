WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019

ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Two crashes closed both directions of Martin Boulevard on Friday, one involving a Baltimore County police and a Baltimore County Public school bus.

Crews are on the scene of that crash involving a Baltimore County police vehicle and a Baltimore County Public school bus with seven people on board.

The crash occurred on Martin Blvd in Essex.

EMS crews are evaluating.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the officer-involved crash.

The officer in the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This story is developing. 

 

 

