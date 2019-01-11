ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Two crashes closed both directions of Martin Boulevard on Friday, one involving a Baltimore County police and a Baltimore County Public school bus.

UPDATE – Balt. County – Crashes now close BOTH directions of Martin Blvd. Between Leland Avenue and Compass Rd. https://t.co/pUcaR3vBT7 #mdtraffic #mdotnews cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 11, 2019

Crews are on the scene of that crash involving a Baltimore County police vehicle and a Baltimore County Public school bus with seven people on board.

The crash occurred on Martin Blvd in Essex.

Units from #BCoFD, #BCoPD o/s, Martin Blvd at Middle River Rd., for a crash involving a @BaltCoPolice vehicle & a @BaltCoPS bus. EMS crews are evaluating 7 people on the bus. DT 2:59 EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 11, 2019

EMS crews are evaluating.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the officer-involved crash.

The officer in the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This story is developing.