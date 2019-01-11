BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested 45-year-old Gregory Fields on Thursday for a shooting that killed one man in East Baltimore in December.
Police responded to the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street for a report of a shooting at around 9:20 a.m. on December 12, where they found 46-year-old Terrell Singleton of the 2200 block of E. Federal Street with gunshot wounds.
Singleton was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.
BPD Investigating Morning Fatal Shooting In East Baltimore
Police arrested Fields as he was exiting his home on N. Belnord Avenue. During his arrest, he was found with an illegal handgun and narcotics.
Gregory Fields was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Handgun and CDS Violations. Fields is currently in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.
