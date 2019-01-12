Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man and his wife say they were assaulted by several of Baltimore’s so called “squeegee kids.”

Jon Coles says he and his wife were with their children stopped at a red light at Light and Lombard Streets on Friday evening when they were approached by a group of the “squeegee kids.”

Coles says he asked them to move past his car when his vehicle was hit by a squeegee. He then exited his vehicle at which point he was attacked by several of the squeegee kids who he says hit him in the face and in the back of the head and threw their squeegee supplies.

The victim says he then used pepper spray to stop them from attacking him while his wife and children were still in the car. Coles provided WJZ with a copy of the police report that shows he was a victim of aggravated assault. Coles then drove to city hall where he spoke with the mayor about the attack.

Mayor Catherine Pugh provided the following statement about this incident:

“We will not tolerate clear criminal behavior by those who not only impede traffic at our major intersections but who threaten residents and visitors to our City. We have no more urgent priority than making it possible for everyone to feel safe in our city. This latest situation is outrageous and unacceptable in every sense. Our police are working to make sure they are held accountable. At the same time, we will be communicating accelerated efforts to deal with this threat to public safety and the smooth flow of traffic in our major corridors.”

City Police are still investigating and have not yet notified WJZ of any potential arrests from this incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook