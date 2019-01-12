WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) – An autopsy will be performed after a man’s body was discovered inside a Maryland church building that had caught on fire.

Prince George’s County firefighters arrived early Saturday at the Celestial Church of Christ in Riverdale after receiving an emergency call and found the one-story building on fire.

Fire department spokesman Mark Brady said it took a half hour to extinguish the blaze, and shortly after investigators found the dead man.

County police homicide investigators and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents also joined in the investigation.

The fire’s cause remained under investigation and the dead man’s name won’t be released until the autopsy is complete.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.

