GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Detectives are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in Gaithersburg.

Officers were called to the Suntrust Bank inside of a Safeway on Darnestown Rd. for a reported bank robbery.

An investigation showed that a man went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect was wearing dark pants, and oversized green, hooded sweatshirt, white mask, dark sunglasses, and was wearing a potentially fake long black beard.

He then left the bank with the money and was last seen fleeing on foot towards the back of the shopping center toward Nursery Ln. and Orchard Grove Rd.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and are offering up to $10,000 for information that leads them to an arrest and/or indictment.

Anyone in the area of the incident, specifically McDonald Chapel Dr., Nursery Ln., and Orchard Grove Rd. is asked to call detectives if they saw, or if any video footage exists, of any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday.

Those with information can call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5100 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

