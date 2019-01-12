BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A liquor store employee shot a suspect during an armed robbery in Baltimore Saturday.

Around 7:29 p.m., officers from Baltimore’s Southeast District responded to the 2300 block of Fleet Street for a report of a shooting.

An employee told officers that an unidentified male suspect entered House of Spirits armed with a gun and announced a robbery.

The store employee, who was also armed, shot the suspect.

The suspect fled to the 500 block of Collington Avenue where he collapse.

Officers recovered a handgun from the scene and are investigating.

Citywide Shooting detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.