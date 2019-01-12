WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials looking for information on a boat fire Friday afternoon in Edgewater.

Firefighters responded to the Holiday Hill Marina on Calawasse Rd. and found a 35-40 foot boat tied to the pier and engulfed in flames.

It took 30 minutes for 45 firefighters to contain the fire.

The 67-year-old owner of the boat was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in good condition with a non-related medical emergency.

The owner, who lived on the boat, was displaced by the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Anyone with information on the boat fire is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit at (410) 222-8477.

