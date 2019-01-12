MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Hundreds of German Shepherds were rescued from a hoarder in Georgia, and a lot of them were sent to a Mount Airy Rescue Center that could use help with funding to take care of them.

The shepherds were living in deplorable conditions, some of them were covered in their own feces.

Video from the Atlanta Humane Society shows hundreds of abused German Shepherds found at an illegal breeding operation in Georgia.

“Unbelievable,” said Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue Board President, Candi Myers. “Some of these dogs were beaten with a shovel.

Myers has joined other animal care groups in the fight to save these dogs by getting them the proper medical treatment and attention they need.

“Just want to help them,” said Myers. “Get them everything they need. We want to get them affection and personal attention and put them in homes.”

Providing these dogs the best care possible for a second chance at life.

MAGSR is expecting to get at least 26 more dogs from the Georgia case and they still need about $120,000 to help with their case.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook