WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a plane had to return to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport because of a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff.

Delta said Flight 2033 bound for Atlanta with 145 passengers landed early Saturday morning at BWI without incident.

The airline said in a statement that customers were being added to alternative flights in response to the delay.

The airline didn’t provide additional information about the mechanical issue on the MD-88 twin-engine jet.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s