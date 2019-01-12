BALTIMORE (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a plane had to return to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport because of a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff.

Delta said Flight 2033 bound for Atlanta with 145 passengers landed early Saturday morning at BWI without incident.

The airline said in a statement that customers were being added to alternative flights in response to the delay.

The airline didn’t provide additional information about the mechanical issue on the MD-88 twin-engine jet.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook