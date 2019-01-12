BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re currently in the dead of winter, so it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that snow is on the forecast this weekend- just a cold one!

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way Saturday.

Tracking Snow: 2-4 Inches Expected In Baltimore

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Maryland in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday night to 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

#Winter Weather Advisory for most of MD from 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM Sunday. Expect generally 2-4" with higher amounts South & West of Metro. Snow will likely cause slick roads travel issues. Updates on #WJZ & #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/MvmOwuRJrw — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 11, 2019

A Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect from Saturday at 12 p.m. until January 14 at 12 a.m. for the Lower Eastern Shore.

The normal highs and lows for the weekend are 41-degrees and 24-degrees. Stay warm!

Look for much of your Saturday to remain dry with snow showers moving into area by early evening. We are expecting snow mainly after 4 PM with a general accumulation of 2-4" across Central MD. Snow is expected to begin tapering late Sunday AM. Beware slick roads & slow travel. pic.twitter.com/OFHwuXTRCa — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 12, 2019

According to WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams, the general snowfall will be 2-4 inches across the Metro area. Here’s what to expect in the region:

Saturday — Snow is likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy skies with a high near 34-degrees. Light and variable wind.

There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation, and less than a half inch of snow accumulation possible.

Saturday night — Snow, with low temperatures around 28-degrees. A calm wind will become northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

100 percent chance of precipitation and new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Sunday — Snow is likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35-degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday night — A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23-degrees.

Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Roads will be wet and slippery throughout the day so drivers should take extra caution.

Road Treatments Already Underway As Snow Heads To Maryland

