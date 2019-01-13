BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Curley Street around 3:22 p.m.

There they would find a 30-year-old man unresponsive. He had been shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second shooting and third fatally reported in Baltimore Sunday.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.