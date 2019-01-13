COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Cohen’s Clothiers, a popular preppy Maryland clothing store, is closing after 115 years in business.

The store owner Gilbert Cohen posted the announcement on its Facebook page Saturday.

Dear Friends: This business, which my grandfather Max Cohen first opened in 1904, has been a source of pleasure and pride to me and my family over the years. Like all businesses, we’ve had to evolve, from our beginnings as a pushcart in West Virginia and later Baltimore that morphed into the fine mens, womens, and boys specialty store you know us to be today. It’s been a great run; but with our lease set to expire, for me the time has come to retire from retail and move on.

As a part of its closing, the store will be hosting a liquidation sale. Merchandise will be reduced to 25 percent to 75 percent off.

The store will be closed Jan. 13-15 to prepare for its sale. It will reopen on Jan. 16.

Here are the stores hours:

Wednesday, January 16th, 9 AM – 8 PM

Thursday, January 17th, 10 AM – 8 PM

Friday, January 18th, 10 AM – 6 PM

Saturday, January 19th, 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, January 20th, 12 PM – 5 PM

“Goodbyes are never easy; but the satisfaction of filling a need in our community for so many years will remain. Along with our wonderfully talented and loyal staff, I thank you for your friendship and support,’ Cohen writes on Facebook.

