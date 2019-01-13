BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a better way to spend this snowy Sunday than out having fun.

Baltimore’s Patterson Park transformed into a winter wonderland playground.

“Just the enjoyment of seeing all the kids and puppies bouncing around we had to come out mounds of fun for adults, children and these frolicking pups,” said John Davis.

“The park in the middle of the city four seasons out of the year is an awesome place for the neighborhood,” Jennifer Foster said.

The first major snow storm of 2019 in Baltimore was a welcoming sight for many.

“It’s always beautiful, some people don’t like it,” said Gary Thompson. “I love it, every single time, it can keep going as far as I care.”

A chance to indulge and let loose.

“It makes it beautiful and peaceful and happy and everybody is talking to each other the snow brings out wonderful things in people,” Davidson said.

And brings out the beauty in Baltimore.

For those who love this winter weather, they are hoping for more days just like this.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook