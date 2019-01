ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are looking for missing 15-year-old Paul Wayne Lamoon.

Paul was last seen Saturday around 10 a.m. in Aberdeen.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds.

He may be in the Elkton area.

Please call Sgt Tomlinson with any info at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.

