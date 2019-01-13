BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State road crews have kept Maryland main roadways clear as snow fell overnight across the state.

Despiite the clear roadways, state officials have asked that motorists stay off the road unless they must drive somewhere.

Cleanup Underway As Maryland Sees Its First Snow In 2019

John Schofield, with MDSHA, reminded drivers to clear off their cars before heading onto roadways.

There were a couple of fender benders and people sliding off of the road, but nothing as serious as the fatal accidents this storm caused out in the Midwest, Schofield said.

“Make sure your car is completely cleaned off,” he said, “so that the snow on the roof of your car doesn’t become a projectile.”

Officials also warned drivers to drive at a slow speed.

Winter Storm Warning Extended To Midnight

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports they have helped more than 1,200 motorists as of 11:30 a.m. across DC, Maryland and Delaware.

We’ve come to the rescue of 300 motorists here in Maryland,” Ragina Cooper Averella, of AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “Forty percent of the calls in Maryland have been for tows.”

Averella also encouraged motorists to stay off the roads.

Refreezing is a concern for Sunday night into Monday.

