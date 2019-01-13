BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow has been falling at a steady pace across Baltimore.

And for everyone who needs to travel, the Maryland State Highway Administration has you covered with more than 2,500 crews spread out across the state treating roads.

It’s a Sunday snow day in Baltimore that has people even pups out and about.

The city waking up to frigid temperatures with piles of snow.

“Cleared off my steps, cleared off the pathway, wanted to get my car cleared,” Gary Thompson, of Baltimore, said. “Not sure if i’m going to take it anywhere. Not sure how much it’s going to come down the rest of the day.”

It’s the first major snow storm of 2019.

Baltimore crews have been working around the clock to prepare roads and clear them for traffic.

Reminding drivers to be mindful and clear off their windshields and roof so they don’t create a hazard for other on the road.

And if at all possible to just avoid driving and enjoy this winter wonderland.

“It’s always beautiful,” Thompson said. “Some people don’t like it i love it, every single time, it can keep going as far as I care.”

The big concern is the temperatures dropping Sunday night, which can create icy road conditions when some of this slush refreezes.

So slow down and take your time.