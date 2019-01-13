BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s first snow of 2019 was enough to remind people that it’s winter!

“We enjoyed it. First snow of the season, first real snow, we went out and had some fun,” said Tom Tuerke of Baltimore’s Medfield neighborhood.

In Tuerke’s neighborhood, streets were clear less than 24 hours after the snow began. Residents gave the clean-up effort an A- for a grade.

“People heard plows last night, so that was nice that they got through here,” said Sara Holley, of Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation made plans well before the storm arrived. The director said 400 crews spent hours salting and clearing roads and 2,000 tons of salt has been used on the roadways.

The focus now shifts to the overnight sub freezing temps.

“The freezing is a concern because the roads are wet and the temperatures are going to go down into the 20s tonight and so especially first thing in the morning before the cars get on the roads, it can be a little slick out there,” says Michelle Pourciau, the director of Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

In Baltimore County, the Department of Public Works Highway operations team has been managing the phone lines for hours and dispatching crews.

County executive Johnny Olszewski says crews with hundreds of snow removal vehicles have been working for hours.

“We are really excited we’ve been responsive to constituent request and things look pretty good at this point, but we are going to continue to monitor and be out there as needs arise,” said Olszewski.

As some head back to work Monday, the weekend’s road conditions are a reminder to be careful.

“It was a little sketchy going over the bridges, but generally not too bad, I’ve got a big 4 wheel drive vehicle,” said Thomas Mclellan, of Howard County.

State officials said residents need to clean up, too and reminded drivers to be mindful and clear off their windshields and roof so they don’t create a hazard for other on the road.

The big concern is the temperatures dropping Sunday night, which can create icy road conditions when some of this slush refreezes.

So slow down and take your time Monday morning.

