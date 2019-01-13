WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The government shutdown didn’t stop revelers from gathering on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon for a snowball fight.

The ‘snurlough’ is what some Maryland and DC residents are calling this winter storm in the midst of many federal government employees being furloughed or working without pay.

WUSA9, a DC CBS-affiliate, captured the fight on the mall.

You could see dozens of people playing in the snow along the mall.

