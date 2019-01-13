WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore's First Snow In 2019
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, Local TV, National Mall, snowball fight, Talkers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The government shutdown didn’t stop revelers from gathering on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon for a snowball fight.

The ‘snurlough’ is what some Maryland and DC residents are calling this winter storm in the midst of many federal government employees being furloughed or working without pay.

WUSA9, a DC CBS-affiliate, captured the fight on the mall.

You could see dozens of people playing in the snow along the mall.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s