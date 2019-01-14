BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleanup from this weekend’s snow continued throughout Maryland Monday.

WJZ’s Tracey Leong reported that while most of the main roads had been cleared, some side streets were still waiting to be serviced early Monday morning. She warned that drivers should watch out for icy conditions on both roads and sidewalks.

Cleanup from this weekend’s #SnowStorm2019 continues, watch out for icy conditions on the roads & sidewalks, also make sure to clear the snow off of your cars if you plan on traveling. @wjz #WJZ #MDwx pic.twitter.com/CDnmBpliQb — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 14, 2019

The Maryland State Police reported they received almost 1,400 calls for service with a total of 305 crashes due to the storm.

They reminded drivers to clear all snow and ice off of their vehicles before traveling. Anything still on a car can fall off and endanger other cars behind them.

As of 7 a.m., snow emergeny plans remain in effect for the following counties: Allegany, Frederick, Washington, Calvert, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester. #snowday — MD State Police (@MDSP) January 14, 2019

Many schools and governments closed or delayed their openings Monday due to the inclement weather.

