BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleanup from this weekend’s snow continued throughout Maryland Monday.
WJZ’s Tracey Leong reported that while most of the main roads had been cleared, some side streets were still waiting to be serviced early Monday morning. She warned that drivers should watch out for icy conditions on both roads and sidewalks.
RELATED: Snow Totals More Than 13 Inches In Parts Of Maryland
The Maryland State Police reported they received almost 1,400 calls for service with a total of 305 crashes due to the storm.
RELATED: Road Crews Expecting To Work Overnight; Refreezing Remains A Concern
They reminded drivers to clear all snow and ice off of their vehicles before traveling. Anything still on a car can fall off and endanger other cars behind them.
Many schools and governments closed or delayed their openings Monday due to the inclement weather.
For a full list of those closures click here.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook