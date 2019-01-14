PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — GE Appliances wants to find the “Great American Grandma.”

Their search launched at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The company says the winner will “demonstrate how simple life can be with new technology in the kitchen.”

The chosen grandma will be hired part-time by the company and asked to work 10 to 15 hours per month for a year, creating videos and social media content.

For compensation, the grandma will receive a $50,000 salary and five new GE Appliances kitchen products.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a short video saying why they should be chosen.

You can find out more information and apply at geappliances.com/ge/grandma-search.

Nominations will be accepted until March 15. You can nominate yourself or someone else.

