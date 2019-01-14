HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Havre de Grace as a homicide after “signs of injury” were found on the child.

On January 7, Havre de Grace police officers were called about a medical emergency involving a child in the 600 Block of Green St.

2-year-old Aubrey Hickman was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital. On Jan. 11, Hickman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While helping during the initial call, officers noticed “signs of injury” to Hickman.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate possible child abuse.

Hickman’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, which led to her death being ruled a homicide.

The investigation into her death is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Havre de Grace Police Criminal Investigations Unit at (410) 939-2121.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook