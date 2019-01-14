PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police investigators halted a drug ring in Cecil County, after they found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in Elkton.

According to police, 33-year-old Todd Powell and 34-year-old Heather Adkins, both of Perryville, were arrested and charged with multiple illegal drug violations.

Powell was also charged with gun violations, after further investigation.

Troopers stopped the suspects at 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 9 along High Street in Elkton for multiple traffic violations. During the traffic stop, police found reasons to search the vehicle.

Police found:

296 individually packaged bags of heroin secreted in magnetic container attached to the vehicle’s engine compartment (108.7 grams)

4 individual bags of cocaine (1.1 grams)

1 individual bag of crystal methamphetamine (1 gram)

2 glass jars containing marijuana (16.2 grams)

U. S. currency believed to be related to the drug distribution operation

Following their arrest, the department’s gang enforcement unit got a court-order to search Powell’s residence in the 700 block of Aiken Avenue.

There, troopers found:

One Taurus PT738 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol

One magazine containing six .380 caliber cartridges

One box of Blazer Brass .380 caliber ammunition

One glass jar containing 75 individually packaged bags of heroin (36.5 grams)

One plastic bag containing Psilocybin mushrooms (2 grams)

Three plastic jars containing marijuana (3.2 grams)

One plastic bag containing 9 Clozapine pills

Adkins and Powell were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin, cocaine), possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a large amount of heroin.

Powell was also charged with possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of ammunition.

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation.