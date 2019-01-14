PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police investigators halted a drug ring in Cecil County, after they found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in Elkton.
According to police, 33-year-old Todd Powell and 34-year-old Heather Adkins, both of Perryville, were arrested and charged with multiple illegal drug violations.
Powell was also charged with gun violations, after further investigation.
Troopers stopped the suspects at 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 9 along High Street in Elkton for multiple traffic violations. During the traffic stop, police found reasons to search the vehicle.
Police found:
- 296 individually packaged bags of heroin secreted in magnetic container attached to the vehicle’s engine compartment (108.7 grams)
- 4 individual bags of cocaine (1.1 grams)
- 1 individual bag of crystal methamphetamine (1 gram)
- 2 glass jars containing marijuana (16.2 grams)
- U. S. currency believed to be related to the drug distribution operation
Following their arrest, the department’s gang enforcement unit got a court-order to search Powell’s residence in the 700 block of Aiken Avenue.
There, troopers found:
- One Taurus PT738 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol
- One magazine containing six .380 caliber cartridges
- One box of Blazer Brass .380 caliber ammunition
- One glass jar containing 75 individually packaged bags of heroin (36.5 grams)
- One plastic bag containing Psilocybin mushrooms (2 grams)
- Three plastic jars containing marijuana (3.2 grams)
- One plastic bag containing 9 Clozapine pills
Adkins and Powell were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin, cocaine), possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a large amount of heroin.
Powell was also charged with possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of ammunition.
Maryland State Police are leading the investigation.