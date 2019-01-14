BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will hold an open tryout to find ballgirls and ballboys for the 2019 season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, March 9.

“Outgoing and athletic” men and women 18 years old and older can tryout at Oriole Park beginning at noon on March 9.

The judges will include members of the Orioles’ front office.

Those attending tryouts should dress casually, bring their own gloves, and use the Home Plate Plaza entrance to Oriole Park on the southwest corner of the ballpark. Complimentary parking will be available in Lot A.

You are also asked to send your cover letter and resume, including baseball or softball experience, to resumes@orioles.com . Resumes will be accepted until March 1, or you can bring your letter and resume to the open tryout.

