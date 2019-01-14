BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have found her family. She is home safe.

ORIGINAL POST, 2:00 p.m. Police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman found walking along North Point Boulevard in Baltimore County near the city line.

According to police, the elderly woman does not speak English. She’s 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and is wearing a tan puffy coat, red sweater and black-striped pants and pearl earrings.

#BCoPD is trying to ID an elderly woman found walking on N. Pt. Blvd near Eastern Ave today. She does not speak English. She is 5’4”, 120 lbs w blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a tan puffy coat, red sweater, black striped pants, pearl earrings. Call 410-887-7320 with info. ^JH pic.twitter.com/askvq0oEJb — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 14, 2019

Call 410-887-7320 with information.

