FRUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A high school guidance counselor in Maryland was arrested on 15 charges, including second-degree rape and sexual offenses, on Friday.

Allen Edward Mitchell, 32, of Fruitland is currently employed by James M. Bennett High School. He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was pending.

According to the Wicomico County officials, Mitchell allegedly engaged in multiple acts of misconduct with minors, including misuse of social media.

Mitchell faced a judge upon arrest and was held without bond.

Police continue to investigate the case and are looking for anyone else who may have been victimized by the suspect.

If you have more information in the case, contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

