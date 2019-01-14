ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is back in police custody Monday after fleeing the scene of his initial arrest in Cecil County using a stolen patrol car and crashing it in Delaware.

Troopers from the North East Barrack responded to a traffic crash at Rt. 40 and Melbourne Blvd. just before 3 p.m.

An investigation showed that 32-year-old Tyree Jordan was the at-fault driver and troopers arrested Jordan for driving under the influence.

Jordan was handcuffed an seated in the right front passenger seat of the patrol car.

While the trooper was following up with the tow truck operator, Jordan was able to free one of his hands from the handcuffs.

He then used the patrol car to flee the scene, hitting a Singerly Fire Company fire engine as he left the area.

Maryland State Police troopers immediately went after Jordan as he drove into Delaware.

Jordan lost control of the car less than 5 miles from where he was originally arrested and hit a tree on Rt. 896 off Rt. 40 in Glasgow, Delaware.

Pursuing Maryland troopers held Jordan until Delaware State Police troopers arrived to take custody o the suspect.

No injuries were reported from the incident.