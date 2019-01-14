BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a fatal parking lot crash that happened in Baltimore Friday afternoon.

According to police, five people were inside a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Mount Clare Junction Shopping Center when the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing two people.

Woman, Boy Killed; 2 Children Injured After Truck Crashes Into SW Baltimore Shopping Center

Police said the pickup truck was stopped in the parking lot, when one of the occupants opened the door.

That’s when the pickup started accelerating through the parking lot and struck the front wall of the building, ejecting two people from the vehicle.

The 30-year-old man driving was not injured, however the four other occupants were injured.

Maria Ramirez, 31, died at the scene. Her 10-year-old son, Yonathan Ramirez, died at the hospital Friday night.

A 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were also injured in the crash. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team are continuing to investigate this incident. Any witnesses are asked to call 410-396-2606.

