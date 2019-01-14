BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The weekend storm which left 6.6 inches at BWI and up to 13 inches in parts of Howard County is being replaced by clear and cold conditions overnight.

There will be lots of sun Tuesday, with highs milder than Monday, in the upper 30s.

A bit of a brief warmup on Wednesday before a cold shot hits on Thursday with a bit of likely rain or snow shower activity later.

It may bring us rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain as well.

The temperature and storm-track for the weekend are still undetermined this early in the week, so please stay turned again this week for the updated outlook!

–Bob Turk

