SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they’re investigating the death of a woman found  on the side of the road in Salisbury.

Police identified the woman as Ashlie Meadow-Simms, 30, of Parsonsburg, Maryland. They said Ashlie was last seen Friday in a yellow hooded sweatshirt between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the area of her home.

A driver in the area called police to report the body shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said they found the victim approximately one-half mile from the intersection of Johnson Road and Bear Swamp Road in Parsonsburg, and about 10-15 feet from the road in the wood line.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autposy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

This is an ongoing investigation.

