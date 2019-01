OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An earthquake was reported off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday according to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program.

The earthquake hit 136 miles off the coast of Ocean City and had a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

This story is developing.

