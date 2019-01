BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are looking for 8-year-old Khaliffe Williams.

Police say he ran away from family members Tuesday in the 3800 block of Fallstaff Road.

Williams is 4’1″ and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khaliffe Williams is asked to call 911.

