BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 48-year-old man accused of shooting a man inside a Fells Point bar last month.

Phillip West has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rodney Beamon. He turned himself into detectives on Monday.

West and Beamon reportedly got into an argument while inside a bar in the 700 block of S. Broadway, but it then spilled outside.

Suspect Wanted In Fells Point Bar Murder

The argument happened just after midnight on Dec. 21.

Eventually, the two men went back inside, where officers said West pulled a gun and opened fire, killing 32-year-old Beamon, from Cincinnati, Ohio.

