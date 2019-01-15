Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Car theft, Crime, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man is accused of stealing an SUV in Annapolis while carrying bottles of urine.

Investigators said Dustin Booze took the vehicle Sunday while the car’s owner left the engine running to warm the car up.

They said he then led police on a chase down I-97, but police were able to make the arrest after the car had a mechanical failure.

The bottles of urine were found in Booze’s backpack.

Police said he was using them to alter a drug test. He is now facing several charges.

