BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The remnants of the snow of 2019 are still on the ground, the focus turns to the possibility of more snow.

There are actually TWO chances of more snow –or rain — this week, starting Thursday.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking both systems that are eyeing Maryland.

snowwx 2 Systems Eyeing Maryland Could Bring More Snow This Week

WJZ’s Bob Turk said the worst case scenario is an inch of snow in Baltimore and communities north and west, with some wintry mix or rain in communities south and east of the city Thursday night into Friday morning.

It’s possible Friday morning’s commute could be impacted by wintry precipitation briefly before it warms up.

Friday’s temperatures will be back up in the 40s.

Another dynamic system will be headed toward the East Coast for the weekend.

weekendstorm 2 Systems Eyeing Maryland Could Bring More Snow This Week

The second system arrived on Saturday during the second half of the day, WJZ’s Meg McNamara said.

The weather will continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning — and maybe beyond that.

But, both Bob and Meg said that it may be too warm here to get anything but rain.

We could also see some snow and it could turn into rain.

The weather team will continue to track the models to determine a timeline for Maryland.

