BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Pugh’s pick to be Baltimore’s next top cop will start as acting commissioner within the next month.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison will hold community meetings in all nine of the City’s police districts in the coming weeks.

Harrison’s last day in New Orleans was Friday.

Mayor Pugh said Harrison is planning to come to Baltimore next week to look for a place to live.

It is unclear when Pugh will formally nominate Harrison to the City Council.

