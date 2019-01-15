Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Missing woman, Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police issued a silver alert for Vallertina Rogers, 70.

Vallertina was last seen Monday at 10:45 p.m. driving at MD 140/MD 130 in Carroll County. She drives a 2015 black Toyota Corolla with MD tags 7BV7628.

Police said she was wearing a hot pink coat, jeans and black shoes. They said she appeared disoriented.

Vallertina is described as 5’1″, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at 410-887-2361 or dial 911.

