BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest passengers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are happy to be boarding flights after a computer connectivity issue caused delays.
The airline initially told passengers it was due to a power outage at BWI, but now say its due to one of their vendors.
However, delayed passengers took to Twitter to express their frustrations:
BWI however tweeted to passengers that the outage isn’t on their part.
“No, there is not a power outage here. Southwest has just reported an issue to us regarding their computer system. We advise checking with the airline for flight-specific updates,” the airport tweeted to a user.
The airport tweeted at another user: “Southwest advised a few minutes ago of an issue with their computer network. At last check, Southwest passengers were being manually checked in. That is the extent of the information provided to us.”
“There is an outage which is affecting computers, check-in, phones, and internet. We are performing manual processes until the issue is resolved,” the airline tweeted at a user.
WJZ called Southwest to get an explanation. They emailed this statement to us:
Our Team at BWI is working hard to minimize inconvenience for Southwest Customers traveling out and in of Baltimore/Washington international Thurgood Marshall Airport as we work around a connectivity issue (with a vendor that provides data streams to our phones, computers) that’s caused us to slow-roll departures on flights to get people and bags on those aircraft as we use backup processes.
