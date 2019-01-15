BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest passengers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are happy to be boarding flights after a computer connectivity issue caused delays.

The airline initially told passengers it was due to a power outage at BWI, but now say its due to one of their vendors.

However, delayed passengers took to Twitter to express their frustrations:

@SouthwestAir not impressed w/ comms regarding to delay to bwi – blamed it on power outage and it’s really computers. Now deboarding 😫 — Kelsey (@funkykels) January 15, 2019

Computer issues happen. I get that. I just wish we had been told that. We were told that BWI had a power outage 🤷🏼‍♂️ No reason for the crew to shift the blame, we weren’t going anywhere anyway — Mark Taylor (@MarTay314) January 15, 2019

Flight home delayed due to a power outage at BWI. It’s a sign! Clearly we need to return to Walt Disney World. — WeatherFox (@WeatherFox64) January 15, 2019

So this is a @SouthwestAir specific issue? They told us in BUF that there was a power outage at BWI and no planes could come or go…We have been sitting at the gate since 11:45 waiting to leave “as soon as BWI gets power back” — Mark Taylor (@MarTay314) January 15, 2019

BWI however tweeted to passengers that the outage isn’t on their part.

“No, there is not a power outage here. Southwest has just reported an issue to us regarding their computer system. We advise checking with the airline for flight-specific updates,” the airport tweeted to a user.

No, there is not a power outage here. Southwest has just reported an issue to us regarding their computer system. We advise checking with the airline for flight-specific updates. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 15, 2019

The airport tweeted at another user: “Southwest advised a few minutes ago of an issue with their computer network. At last check, Southwest passengers were being manually checked in. That is the extent of the information provided to us.”

Hi Mark. There is no power outage here. Southwest advised a few minutes ago of an issue with their computer network. At last check, Southwest passengers were being manually checked in. That is the extent of the information provided to us. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 15, 2019

“There is an outage which is affecting computers, check-in, phones, and internet. We are performing manual processes until the issue is resolved,” the airline tweeted at a user.

Hi, Garrett. There is an outage which is affecting computers, check-in, phones, and internet. We are performing manual processes until the issue is resolved. -Jennifer — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 15, 2019

WJZ called Southwest to get an explanation. They emailed this statement to us:

Our Team at BWI is working hard to minimize inconvenience for Southwest Customers traveling out and in of Baltimore/Washington international Thurgood Marshall Airport as we work around a connectivity issue (with a vendor that provides data streams to our phones, computers) that’s caused us to slow-roll departures on flights to get people and bags on those aircraft as we use backup processes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook