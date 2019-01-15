MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Mankato say a toddler is OK after falling out of a car while strapped into a car seat.

Dashcam video of the incident was recorded Monday morning by Chad Mock, who was driving behind them.

Mock’s video shows the 2-year-old girl falling from the vehicle near Hy-Vee on Riverfront Drive.

Mock is seen rushing over to help and stopping traffic to attend to the little girl.

Mankato police say the child’s mother was driving when her daughter fell out of the car, but that the little girl suffered no apparent injuries.

Police also say she was properly fastened inside the seat, but that the seat was not adequately attached to the car.

It is not clear why the door opened.

The girl’s mother could face charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook