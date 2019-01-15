BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So we know we need to pay close attention to the potential for snow this weekend from Saturday late afternoon through Sunday. This we know, and we will keep on point for you, passing along any developments that could change this outlook plus or minus. But one thing is for sure, that Low is going to grab some REALLY COLD air from central Canada and place it on the East Coast.

(In your mind imagine the great sitcom character Gomez Adams, from the Adams family. Baltimorean John Austin, who played Gomez, told us that he was a beautiful guy who just saw the world “different.” Now imagine Gomez reading the above and exclaiming, “From Bad to WORSE…TREMENDOUS!)

12° Sunday night. Just 25° on Monday, and 7° on Monday night. All before wind chill….Gomez SIT DOWN!!!

This is when time in the Winter slows down. Today we are half way through January. But when you get wave after wave of Winter like weather, and then Mr. Polar Vortex walks in the door, Spring begins to seem like years away.

Game time folks. Winter Game time!

MB!

