BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for 60-year-old Brian Revis. He was last seen around Thanksgiving.

Police say he is known to stay in the area of Windsor Mill Rd and Weathersville Rd.



Courtesy: Baltimore County Police Department

He is also known to frequent a bar in the 1600 block of Ingleside Ave.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020 or dial 911.

