BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Air BnB is joining organizations and companies supporting federal employees during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Federal executive branch employee hosts have the chance to receive some extra financial support through this program.

Starting Wednesday, Air BnB announced they are offering what they call “A Night On Us”.

All executive branch employees who share their home for three nights anytime between December 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get paid an extra night on the company- up to $110, the average per night income of Air BnB’s U.S. hosts, according to a press release from Air BnB.

“And as the typical U.S. Host makes approximately $8,700 a year from sharing their home, we hope this boost will serve to supplement the income government employees already earn from home sharing, helping to address fast emerging financial challenges for the foreseeable future,” Air BnB said in a statement on their website Wednesday.

The program is also open to Experience hosts who are eligible for up to $110 based on the total booked value of their Experience.