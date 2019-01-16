BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s business as usual inside Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but outside, airport workers rallied Wednesday on the 26th day of the government shutdown.

They said they rallied in solidarity with TSA workers who are not getting paid because of the shutdown.

Inside, security lines are moving at the usual pace, but on day 26- with no resolution- and there for no paychecks in sight for screeners at the region’s busiest airport, passengers are worried the shutdown could cause a slowdown there eventually.

In Atlanta, lines of waiting passengers stretched all the way to the baggage claim on Tuesday, as staffing shortage closed TSA lanes and stalled wait times to well over an hour.

TSA reported 7.6 percent of its 51,000 employees called out sick, causing hangups at other major airports including Miami, Washington Dulles and Houston Bush- and a domino effect of worry for those flying out of BWI as the shutdown continues on.

