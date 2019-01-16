LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) —What looked like one heck of a bad parking job was actually a crime scene after a sedan crashed into a home in Lochearn early Wednesday morning.

The sedan was nestled in Arthur Riley’s home off of Wildwood and Patterson Ave.

“I heard it,” said Riley. “It sounded like a lot of noise, like I said, a lot of noise.”

The chain of events leading up to the bizarre scene, police said, began just before 8 a.m.

Authorities said that a driver had intentionally crashed into a car, causing a chain reaction of crashes that put the car nearly in Riley’s basement.

“You don’t expect to come outside and see a car parked in your basement because you’re half asleep,” said Riley. “You’re trying to wake up from the night before.”

In total, 3 cars were involved according to investigators.

Two people, a man and an infant, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The car seat was still on the scene.

Riley says that, apart from being shaken up by the ordeal, he and his wife are fine.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” said Riley. “You know, it could be worse.”

Police said that the driver who caused the crash took off but was later found and arrested.

While inspectors ensure that his home is structurally sound, Riley said he may have to find a temporary place to live.

