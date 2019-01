PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials in Baltimore County are investigating after a car drove into a home in Parkville Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Patterson Avenue near Wildwood Avenue.

Units from #BCoFD have been on scene this morning at Patterson Ave and Wildwood Ave, 21207, for a car that collided w a house. One patient transported, Priority 3. EA pic.twitter.com/Xq8Q1RTVX1 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 16, 2019

One person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Baltimore County Fire & police on the scene of a multi-car collision where one car slammed into a home on the 3800 block of Patterson Ave near Wildwood Ave around 7:45am. @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/6NYlUIcAQi — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 16, 2019

