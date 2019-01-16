BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A couple of City Council members are headed to New Orleans by the end of the month.

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Wednesday plans for a two-person delegation of City Council members to travel to New Orleans to conduct background interviews for Michael Harrison, who is Mayor Pugh’s pick for Baltimore City’s new police commissioner.

The delegation will include Chairman Robert Stokes and Vice Chairman Kristerfer Burnett, along with two staffers. They will visit New Orleans January 31 and February 1 to interview people who have interacted with Harrison.

Once the delegation returns to Baltimore, Young said in the release, his office will compile notes and information gather on the ground in New Orleans into a report that will be published and made available to City Council members and the general public.

The delegation will interview members of the clergy, citizen advocates, business leaders, local law enforcement officials, elected representatives and civil rights attorneys, it said in the release.

The Council’s visit comes about a month after a similar visit to Fort Worth, Texas, when council members performed background interviews on then-pick Joel Fitzgerald.

Young also released a report of reductions put in place to save 61.5 percent of what was spent on the previous trip to Fort Worth, according to numbers he released to the public Wednesday.

Last Name First Name Flight Hotel Hotel Tax Meals & Incidentals Total Stokes Robert $299.98 $124.00 $20.29 $97.00 $541.27 Burnett Kristerfer $299.98 $124.00 $20.29 $97.00 $541.27 Davis Lester $299.98 $124.00 $20.29 $97.00 $541.27 Huber Michael $299.98 $124.00 $20.29 $97.00 $541.27 New Orleans Preliminary Total $1,199.92 $496.00 $81.16 $388.00 $2,165.08

