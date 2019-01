UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell through an icy pond in Upper Marlboro.

Buddy the Doberman fell through the thin ice in the 11100 block of Matoaponi Road in Brandywine.

“Buddy” the Doberman is a reminder that any ice covering any body of water should be considered “thin ice” and extremely hazardous. Never venture out to these areas. #PGFD pic.twitter.com/IhRuPzjZFa — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) January 16, 2019

The 100-pound doberman is fine and recovering.

He was returned to his owners.

