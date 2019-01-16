BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in a deadly bar shooting in December has been released from jail, after posting bond.

Philip Stanley West, 48, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

Police say he and another man got into an argument last month that started inside a Fells Point bar, then spilled out onto the street.

At some point, the duo went back inside, that’s when police say West opened fire- killing Rodney Beamon, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio.

West turned himself in to detectives January 14.

