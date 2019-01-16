BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of supporters celebrated with Governor Larry Hogan Wednesday night at MGM National Harbor for the Inaugural Ball after he had been sworn in earlier in the day.

Hogan came out to his Inaugural Ball riding a purple wave as a Republican governor in a deep blue state.

“Thank you so much, I’m so humbled,” said Hogan. “I want to thank the people of Maryland. Thank you, God bless you.”

He’s made history, with Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford by his side.

Many people helped him to do just that.

“A lot of good things happened through his first years as Governor,” said Henrique, a teacher. “My job is to come here and show support for him.”

Governor Hogan is now only the second Republican elected to two terms as governor in Maryland.

“I think it’s going to continue with the same policies,” said Albert Adebayo. “He’s been a uniter for the state of Maryland.”

Officials of the governor’s office expected about 3000 people on Wednesday night to celebrate with the governor, both Democrats and Republicans.

“I like the way he’s been working together with everyone because that’s what it’s really all about,” said Felicia Flowery.

One mother touted Hogan’s support of Gold Star families.

“The governor always stands by our Gold Star families and we’ve been invited here as a group of Gold Star mothers,” said Deborah Tucker. “We are all coming in to support him and his cause.”

Governor Hogan made his intentions clear: Changing Maryland for the better and setting an example for the rest of the nation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook